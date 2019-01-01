EXTRA TIME: Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi lifts the lid on her rise to stardom

The Nigeria international shared a story on how she nurtured her dream to become a professional player

Super Falcons defender Onome Ebi has revealed the story behind her successful football career.

Ebi who has played in every of 's games at the ongoing Fifa Women's World Cup in is currently the only African footballer to have played in five World Cups.

On her rise to the top, the Henan Huishang centre-back stated that her love for the game started at a very tender age.

“When I was five, I would say I just loved playing and the guys in my compound would always want to have me around them,” she said in her Instagram video.

“[At 10] I started seeing a kind of seriousness in the game because then I play for my school team and we always have this inter-house sports in our school and we have different sports.

“When I was 15, I started seeing more seriousness in the game because I was the captain of the team in my secondary school and I think then, it was getting really interesting and serious because then we have more female who wanted to play football.

“When I was 20, when I finished my secondary school and after my secondary, immediately I got a call from a professional team in my country."

After losing two of their group games, Nigeria currently sit third in Group A with three points from three games but they stand a chance to qualify for the knockout stage as one of the four best losers.