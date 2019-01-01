EXTRA TIME: Mauritania turn on fashion style ahead of Afcon debut
Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania have announced that the national team will be dressed by French clothing retailer, Celio in their debut Africa Cup of Nations appearance.
The announcement came days after the country's football body signed a two-year partnership with Moroccan sportswear maker AB Sport to design the team's playing shirt for the tournament.
Où acheter le maillot des Mourabitounes ? https://t.co/VzPft27RA4 pic.twitter.com/U9Za3FIouW— FFRIM (@ffrimofficiel) May 22, 2019
Mauritania are in Group E against Angola, Tunisia and Mali and they have revealed their provisional team for the showpiece.
Before their games in Egypt, the Lions of Chinguetti will dress in Celio-designed suits and the coaching crew as well.
Corentin Martins' side will appear in a dark gray suit, white shirt and a matching black suit tie accompanied by black shoes.
#FFRIM Celio va habiller les Mourabitounes pour la CAN 2019. La @ffrimofficiel a signé ce vendredi un accord avec la franchise de la marque qui va bientôt ouvrir ses portes en Mauritanie. pic.twitter.com/SJRMkOMK4R— FFRIM (@ffrimofficiel) May 24, 2019