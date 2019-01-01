EXTRA TIME: Kanu Heart Foundation gets royal backing

The monarch has pledged his support to the African football great’s initiative geared towards helping kids with heart-related problems

Kanu Nwankwo’s heart foundation has received a major boost with the Ooni of Ife pledging his support to the project.

Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II) was made the grand patron of the Kanu Heart Foundation during the two-time African footballer of the Year’s visit to the monarch.

Accepting the appointment, Oba Adeyeye claimed the former man touched God’s heart through his foundation that has spanned 18 years while vowing to play his own role.

“God is love and anyone who is able to show love to humanity has touched God,” he said.

“That is the purpose of God bestowing wealth to people in order to help the poor."

In his response, Kanu expressed his excitement in having the monarch support his charity organisation.

“I’m so happy that the Ooni of Ife has gladly accepted to be the grand patron of Kanu Heart Foundation my courtesy call on him at his palace,” the former international said.

Article continues below

“This is no doubt a big achievement for KHF and I’m so happy that Oba Ogunwusi has pledged to support our charity projects. I’m so happy.”

During his visit, Kanu presented a branded Super Eagles’ jersey to the Ooni as well as the first jersey to be made for the forthcoming Ojaja Principal Cup.