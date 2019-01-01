EXTRA TIME: Itumeleng Khune, PSL stars and the media react to Bafana Bafana's first Afcon 2019 win

The South African national team is back in contention to progress to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)

Bafana Bafana beat Namibia 1-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo on Friday night.

The winning goal came from a Bongani Zungu header where Namibia's defenders left the South African player wide open to score from a corner.

The South African media were not impressed with this Bafana performance, criticising their stuttering build-up play, making heavy weather of the Namibians.

We also take a look at a number of Premier Soccer League ( ) star player's reaction to Bafana's win.

Finally, from before the game there's a video of the team's arriving at the stadium, including singing.

YESSSSSSSSS boys 👏👏

Great win tonight @BafanaBafana !!! Keep it up and get ready for another big battle in the next game. 🇿🇦 #AFCON2019 — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) June 28, 2019

Really don’t understand the lack of subs. — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) June 28, 2019

We will need a better goal difference if we finish third! 😭😭😭 — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) June 28, 2019

Concerned Bafana Bafana still struggling to breakdown "easier" teams. South Africa were lucky with Bongani Zungu's goal as Namibia defenders corner marking was awful. Baxter's tactics tend to work best when already winning. Good news is there are no more easier teams ahead #Afcon — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) June 28, 2019

I can’t watch this — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) June 28, 2019

Time for changes. Lorch and Serero ? #SLLive — Peter du Toit (@PeterLaduma) June 28, 2019

I sat here on this couch for all these minutes but I sure as hell can't tell you what I just watched on this Blaupunkt. Sure, we won this thing 1-0, but I can't tell you what just happened here. Maybe Stuart Baxter can explain it better cause me, I have no words... #AFCON2019 — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) June 28, 2019

Man of the Match with his trophy. pic.twitter.com/hNQPfsk9R0 — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 28, 2019

Long gone are the days of a striker able to get onto the end of passes and put the ball into the back of the net. I can only name three strikers who knew where the 🥅 ⚽️ were @bennimccarthy17 @shaunbart9 @markwilliams @BafanaBafana 1-0 Namibia FT @percymuzitau22 should be MOTM — Gershawn Coetzee © (@gershawncoetzee) June 28, 2019

Some kind of affection here 😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥

Its Bromance at @CAF_Online

Picture of the Tournament. pic.twitter.com/K105nL8SFk — TheAmbassadors 🇿🇼 Closet 🇿🇼 (@brian300981) June 28, 2019

Bafana need another goal. has same points and a single goal#Afcon2019 — Jimmy Tau (@Jimmytau2) June 28, 2019

You may sit 🔙 and take a look at Group D's chart now...😂#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/cSghBWTvkI — CAF (@CAF_Online) June 28, 2019

Backing @BafanaBafana today! Let’s get behind the boys 🚀🏆 — Jesse Kriel (@JesseKriel15) June 28, 2019