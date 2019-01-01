EXTRA TIME: How the critics reacted after Bafana Bafana lost against Morocco in Afcon 2019

This is how the South African media reacted to Bafana Bafana's performance against the Atlas Lions in Egypt

lost 1-0 to due to a late goal by Moubarak Boussoufa at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, on Monday evening.

Bafana Bafana failed to clear a set piece, the ball bounced kindly for Boussoufa who then produced outstanding technique to strike it into the net past Ronwen Williams.

South Africa defended for the whole game, without getting a single shot on target so it was too late to change their approach in the three minutes of injury time.

Twitter went into meltdown after the game, and we take a look at how South African football, the media and Bafana legend Steven Pienaar reacted to the performance.

Pienaar called for Thembinkosi Lorch to play but he didn't get his wish. At the end of the game, he stated, "That’s what you get when you try defending the whole game."

Read the full reaction here:

The bigger question is does this Bafana team even deserve to go through via the mathematics backdoor, given the shocking football they've played in under Stuart Baxter since day one? — Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) July 1, 2019

Come on coach we’ve seen enough,time to give Lorch a run out #BafanaBafana — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) July 1, 2019

Zero shots on target for Bafana in 90mins..... #TotalAFCON2019 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 1, 2019

Asked Baxter from a postmortem and he says now is not the time to talk because he will say things he might regret. Takes positives and negatives and criticism and waits to learn fate of slim chance to last 16 #Afcon2019 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 1, 2019

Please tell me how Kekana and Mabunda ‘know better of these Moroccans’ when only three members of their 23-man squad currently plays in Africa…



Zungu, meanwhile, has played against the club’s of Fajr, Aït Bennasser and Abdelhamid in the last year. https://t.co/noZmVq2m05 — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 1, 2019

This was me when Morocco scored thay free kick. #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/qh8C3SqkBN — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 1, 2019

Where is Lorch? Perfect for counter... — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) July 1, 2019

Do we want the Chippa Mpengesi approach: fire and hire until you get the “right” man? Whatever the answer to that is, a postmortem is needed for Bafana, though this team was always going to have to punch above their weight to beat and Morocco. — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 1, 2019

Something’s a miss with Bafana Bafana..

I can’t put my finger on it. Emotions aside,

* putting 5 passes together

* playing forward passes

* Our organization/shape on the pitch

Even if we played a different 11, it could be

Lack of inspiration maybe I could be wrong — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) July 1, 2019

Three games. Three poor games. Three very poor games 🇿🇦🇿🇦 #BafanaBafana — Lux September (@Lux_September) July 1, 2019

Oh Bafana 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Sean Roberts (@seanroberts01) July 1, 2019

Let us talk solution. What is it that coach Stuart Baxter needs to change should South Africa make it to the round of sixteen? — Smangaliso Mdluli (@SimangalisoMdl2) July 1, 2019

Once again Bafana Bafana were handed progress on a plate, v a Morocco team already qualified for L16 and not pushing hard v SA, but Bafana still managed to drop concentration & lose in the last minute. Baxter paid for his gutless tactics in playing for a stalemate. #Afcon2019 — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) July 1, 2019

Not a single shot on target 🙆🏾‍♂️😭😱 #TotalAFCON2019 — Tshepang Mailwane (@T_Mailwane) July 1, 2019

FT: @BafanaBafana 0-1 Morocco 🇲🇦, Bousouffa with the all important goal and MOM performance. He was in total control. The less said about our ultra defensive tactics the better. #AFCON2019 @Hollywoodbets #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/IKogc1880V — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 1, 2019

Bafana Bafana ‘could’ still qualify for next round. pic.twitter.com/7PURIEBjvr — Gershawn Coetzee © (@gershawncoetzee) July 1, 2019

#RSAMAR it's that time again. Bafana Bafana keep doing this to us but we will keep supporting our nation!🇿🇦 @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/fRA6pht2K0 — Anele Fumba (@Anelefumba) July 1, 2019

....😬 — yusuf variava (@yusuf_variava) July 1, 2019

Time to take out the calculator — Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) July 1, 2019