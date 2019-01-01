EXTRA TIME: How the critics reacted after Bafana Bafana lost against Morocco in Afcon 2019
South Africa lost 1-0 to Morocco due to a late goal by Moubarak Boussoufa at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt on Monday evening.
Bafana Bafana failed to clear a set piece, the ball bounced kindly for Boussoufa who then produced outstanding technique to strike it into the net past Ronwen Williams.
South Africa defended for the whole game, without getting a single shot on target so it was too late to change their approach in the three minutes of injury time.
Twitter went into meltdown after the game, and we take a look at how South African football, the media and Bafana legend Steven Pienaar reacted to the performance.
Pienaar called for Thembinkosi Lorch to play but he didn't get his wish. At the end of the game, he stated, "That’s what you get when you try defending the whole game."
Read the full reaction here:
The bigger question is does this Bafana team even deserve to go through via the mathematics backdoor, given the shocking football they've played in Egypt under Stuart Baxter since day one?— Mninawa Ntloko (@ntlokom) July 1, 2019
Come on coach we’ve seen enough,time to give Lorch a run out #BafanaBafana— Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) July 1, 2019
Zero shots on target for Bafana in 90mins..... #TotalAFCON2019— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 1, 2019
Asked Baxter from a postmortem and he says now is not the time to talk because he will say things he might regret. Takes positives and negatives and criticism and waits to learn fate of slim chance to last 16 #Afcon2019— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 1, 2019
Please tell me how Kekana and Mabunda ‘know better of these Moroccans’ when only three members of their 23-man squad currently plays in Africa…— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) July 1, 2019
Zungu, meanwhile, has played against the club’s of Fajr, Aït Bennasser and Abdelhamid in the last year. https://t.co/noZmVq2m05
#Bafana leaving their hotel for Al-Salam #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/lMZQNojXHE— Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) July 1, 2019
This was me when Morocco scored thay free kick. #RSAMAR pic.twitter.com/qh8C3SqkBN— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) July 1, 2019
Where is Lorch? Perfect for counter...— Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) July 1, 2019
Do we want the Chippa Mpengesi approach: fire and hire until you get the “right” man? Whatever the answer to that is, a postmortem is needed for Bafana, though this team was always going to have to punch above their weight to beat Ivory Coast and Morocco.— Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 1, 2019
Something’s a miss with Bafana Bafana..— Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) July 1, 2019
I can’t put my finger on it. Emotions aside,
* putting 5 passes together
* playing forward passes
* Our organization/shape on the pitch
Even if we played a different 11, it could be
Lack of inspiration maybe I could be wrong
Three games. Three poor games. Three very poor games 🇿🇦🇿🇦 #BafanaBafana— Lux September (@Lux_September) July 1, 2019
Oh Bafana 🤷🏼♂️— Sean Roberts (@seanroberts01) July 1, 2019
Let us talk solution. What is it that coach Stuart Baxter needs to change should South Africa make it to the round of sixteen?— Smangaliso Mdluli (@SimangalisoMdl2) July 1, 2019
Once again Bafana Bafana were handed progress on a plate, v a Morocco team already qualified for L16 and not pushing hard v SA, but Bafana still managed to drop concentration & lose in the last minute. Baxter paid for his gutless tactics in playing for a stalemate. #Afcon2019— Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) July 1, 2019
Not a single shot on target 🙆🏾♂️😭😱 #TotalAFCON2019— Tshepang Mailwane (@T_Mailwane) July 1, 2019
FT: @BafanaBafana 0-1 Morocco 🇲🇦, Bousouffa with the all important goal and MOM performance. He was in total control. The less said about our ultra defensive tactics the better. #AFCON2019 @Hollywoodbets #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/IKogc1880V— Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Veli_Mbuli) July 1, 2019
Bafana Bafana ‘could’ still qualify for next round. pic.twitter.com/7PURIEBjvr— Gershawn Coetzee © (@gershawncoetzee) July 1, 2019
#RSAMAR it's that time again. Bafana Bafana keep doing this to us but we will keep supporting our nation!🇿🇦 @robertmarawa pic.twitter.com/fRA6pht2K0— Anele Fumba (@Anelefumba) July 1, 2019
....😬— yusuf variava (@yusuf_variava) July 1, 2019
Time to take out the calculator— Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) July 1, 2019
That’s what you get when you try defending the whole game— Steven Pienaar (@therealstevenpi) July 1, 2019