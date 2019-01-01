EXTRA TIME: Psquare, Olamide and Nigerian artists react to Liverpool's comeback win over Barcelona

A sensational comeback victory against Ernesto Valverde’s men at Anfield booked the Reds' trip to Madrid for next month's final

's entertainment stars enjoyed Tuesday’s Uefa semi-final drama as thrashed 4-0 to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side produced one of the greatest Champions League comebacks.

The result got some of the country’s finest music artists and disc jockeys talking on social media with fast-rising afrobeat star Teniola predicting the exact score prior to the game.

Article continues below

Many of the stars joined Liverpool in celebrating their second successive berth in the final of the elite European competition.

Na so life be .... Barcelona for life still ❤️ ... — Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) May 7, 2019

Mark /Fav this tweet now! —-> Wins English Premier League 2019

Liverpool wins champions league 2019 ... see u in a couple of days ✌🏼 — SuperstarDJ (@DJXCLUSIVE) May 7, 2019

@TeniEntertainer actually predicted right b4 d match pic.twitter.com/az8fa3ojUx — Adebayo kadiri (@bayokad) May 8, 2019

Please nobody should call or check on me, I am listening to Celine Dion and about to fall asleep 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rubgifI39A — DJ Neptune (@deejayneptune) May 7, 2019

That liverpool comeback spirit shaaa — @soundsultan (@Soundsultan) May 7, 2019

Good Morning To All The Liverpool Fans..... Great Win Guys!!! How Did You Celebrate? — its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) May 8, 2019

Never give up... always believe.💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/VdgkrWqZZH — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 7, 2019

Lord have messi 😂 pic.twitter.com/ubEvYP2fYN — Paul Psquare (@rudeboypsquare) May 7, 2019

“ DemBeLE SHoulDa ScoRed ThaT FOrsT Legg MiSS”



Yeah and Thor shoulda went for the head pic.twitter.com/pJd3PuXuv4 — ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) May 7, 2019

Victory is sweeter when people looked down on you. ✨♥️✨ — M R. V E N D O R (@koredebello) May 7, 2019

Thank you Liverpool ✊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — SKALES (@youngskales) May 7, 2019