EXTRA TIME: Psquare, Olamide and Nigerian artists react to Liverpool's comeback win over Barcelona
Nigeria's entertainment stars enjoyed Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League semi-final drama as Liverpool thrashed Barcelona 4-0 to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg.
Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side produced one of the greatest Champions League comebacks.
The result got some of the country’s finest music artists and disc jockeys talking on social media with fast-rising afrobeat star Teniola predicting the exact score prior to the game.
Many of the stars joined Liverpool in celebrating their second successive berth in the final of the elite European competition.
UP LIVERPOOL!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SW0ChCknu0— OBA ORIN (@TeniEntertainer) May 1, 2019
Na so life be .... Barcelona for life still ❤️ ...— Olamide Adedeji (@olamide_YBNL) May 7, 2019
Mark /Fav this tweet now! —-> Manchester City Wins English Premier League 2019— SuperstarDJ (@DJXCLUSIVE) May 7, 2019
Liverpool wins champions league 2019 ... see u in a couple of days ✌🏼
@TeniEntertainer actually predicted right b4 d match pic.twitter.com/az8fa3ojUx— Adebayo kadiri (@bayokad) May 8, 2019
Please nobody should call or check on me, I am listening to Celine Dion and about to fall asleep 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rubgifI39A— DJ Neptune (@deejayneptune) May 7, 2019
That liverpool comeback spirit shaaa— @soundsultan (@Soundsultan) May 7, 2019
Good Morning To All The Liverpool Fans..... Great Win Guys!!! How Did You Celebrate?— its iyanyaaaaaa💥 (@Iyanya) May 8, 2019
Never give up... always believe.💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/VdgkrWqZZH— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 7, 2019
Lord have messi 😂 pic.twitter.com/ubEvYP2fYN— Paul Psquare (@rudeboypsquare) May 7, 2019
Loom 3 get 4 😭🤣🚀 https://t.co/uxMkcNFLAR— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) May 7, 2019
“ DemBeLE SHoulDa ScoRed ThaT FOrsT Legg MiSS”— ZAHEER! (@iam_YCee) May 7, 2019
Yeah and Thor shoulda went for the head pic.twitter.com/pJd3PuXuv4
Victory is sweeter when people looked down on you. ✨♥️✨— M R. V E N D O R (@koredebello) May 7, 2019
Thank you Liverpool ✊❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— SKALES (@youngskales) May 7, 2019
Stoopeeeeet https://t.co/gboXZKGWMj— Don Eazi (@mreazi) May 8, 2019
ARSENAL SEE TEAM NA.... #neverwalkalone https://t.co/QESpA8HGkC— AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) May 7, 2019
A 3 goal lead by Barcelona, just to defend the goals was a problem.— Cool DJ Jimmy Jatt (@djjimmyjatt) May 7, 2019
Wow, Just Wow.