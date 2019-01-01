Live Scores
UEFA Champions League

EXTRA TIME: Psquare, Olamide and Nigerian artists react to Liverpool's comeback win over Barcelona

Comments()
Getty Images
A sensational comeback victory against Ernesto Valverde’s men at Anfield booked the Reds' trip to Madrid for next month's final

Nigeria's entertainment stars enjoyed Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League semi-final drama as Liverpool thrashed Barcelona 4-0 to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s side produced one of the greatest Champions League comebacks.

The result got some of the country’s finest music artists and disc jockeys talking on social media with fast-rising afrobeat star Teniola predicting the exact score prior to the game.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Many of the stars joined Liverpool in celebrating their second successive berth in the final of the elite European competition. 

 

Close