EXTRA TIME: Getafe's Djene Dakonam joins Messi in Fifa 19 La Liga Team of the Season

Getafe's Djene Dakonam joins Messi in Fifa 19 La Liga Team of the Season
Getafe centre-back Djene Dakonam starred as the only African player in the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team’s La Liga Team of the Season.
The 27-year-old joined Barcelona quartet of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique in the star-studded starting XI.
Dakonam helped Getafe secure a spot in next season’s Uefa Europa League after their fifth-place finish.
The Togolese defender played 2,980 minutes of football in 34 league appearances for the Deep Blues and also made 74 interceptions, with a total of 150 clearances in the entire campaign.
He has been rewarded with a boosted rating of 93 in the biggest football video gaming platform.
His solid defensive displays have seen him linked with a move away from the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, but he is still under contract until 2023 with a release clause of £31 million.
99, 98, 97, 96… those ratings on the @LaLigaEN Team of the Season 🤩 Available in #FUT from 6 pm UK pic.twitter.com/NhXdhdYsib— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) May 31, 2019