Nigeria A'

EXTRA TIME: Fifa, NFF remember Rashidi Yekini seven years after demise

Getty
The 1993 African Footballer of the Year died on this day in 2012 after suffering from an illness

World football governing body, Fifa and the Nigeria Football Federation paid remembrance tribute to former Super Eagles attacker Rashidi Yekini, seven years after his death.

Yekini, who is still Nigeria's all-time top scorer with 37 goals in 58 games, died in Ibadan on May 4, 2012, at the age of 48.

The Kaduna-born player scored Nigeria's maiden goal at a Fifa World Cup tournament, against Bulgaria during the 1994 edition in the United States.

Seven after his demise, Yekini's efforts for Nigeria and celebrations are still remembered in the football world.

