EXTRA TIME: Fifa, NFF remember Rashidi Yekini seven years after demise

The 1993 African Footballer of the Year died on this day in 2012 after suffering from an illness

World football governing body, Fifa and the Football Federation paid remembrance tribute to former Super Eagles attacker Rashidi Yekini, seven years after his death.

Yekini, who is still Nigeria's all-time top scorer with 37 goals in 58 games, died in Ibadan on May 4, 2012, at the age of 48.

Article continues below

The Kaduna-born player scored Nigeria's maiden goal at a Fifa World Cup tournament, against Bulgaria during the 1994 edition in the United States.

Seven after his demise, Yekini's efforts for Nigeria and celebrations are still remembered in the football world.

#OnThisDay seven years ago, we lost 🇳🇬@NGSuperEagles legend Rashidi Yekini.



The first player to score a World Cup goal for the Super Eagles, his passionate celebration will always have its place in the history of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/la35PP8psK — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 4, 2019

The legend of Rashidi Yekini lives on. On this day in 2012, Nigeria’s all time top scorer passed on to glory. Keep resting in power, Goals-Father. #WeRememberYekini pic.twitter.com/hnqnSAQbWH — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 4, 2019

Yekini's 37 goals makes him Nigeria's record international goal poacher. #WeRememberYekini pic.twitter.com/sBCGlUCPt6 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) May 4, 2016