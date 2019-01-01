EXTRA TIME: Bordeaux join Patapaa's Skopatomanaa trend for Koscielny's unveiling

The Girondins became the latest club to adopt the Ghanaian slang which has been trending on social media

took a step further to unveil Laurent Koscielny as their new signing by joining the viral ‘Skopatomanaa’ challenge.

‘Skopatomanaa’ is a gibberish phrase used by music sensation, Patapaa in a viral song titled 'Daavi Neba'.

It is frequently used to get people's views on social media.

used the phrase earlier this month after sharing photos of their players during one of their pre-season training sessions.

This time around, it could probably be that the outfit want fans’ opinion on Koscielny’s return to after a nine-year playing stint in the Premier League with .