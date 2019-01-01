Women's World Cup
EXTRA TIME: Banyana Banyana fans upset with VAR after losing to Spain in World Cup

The South African women's football team played their first ever World Cup game, which was held at Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France

Despite a positive start, Banyana Banyana lost 3-1 to Spain in their opening 2019 Women's World Cup game on Saturday.

South African fans were amazed by star player Thembi Kgatlana's goal and one can read their reaction to that stunner below too.

Kgatlana's curler placed Banyana ahead on 25 minutes, but Spain's Hermoso twice scored two penalties to move the European's ahead.

Those incidents proved controversial for Banyana fans who took to Twitter to express their outrage with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

To make matters worse Nothando Vilakazi received a red card for a high boot. Then Lucia Garcia made it 3-1 to Spain late on.

Banyana also have to play Germany and China in the group stage where they will need at least four points (and much more goals to improve on their goal difference) to progress to the knockout stage.

Here's how the supporters reacted to South Africa's defeat on Twitter.

