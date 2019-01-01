Live Scores
African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Aubameyang, Zaha & Iwobi turn up at NBA London game

Comments()
Getty Images
The African trio linked up with other Premier League stars to enjoy the annual basketball action at the O2 Arena

Arsenal stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alex Iwobi and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha were in attendance for Thursday’s NBA fixture between New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.

Before this weekend’s league action, the African stars took a break to enjoy the thrilling game that ended 101-100 in favour of Washington Wizards.

Aside from the football stars' presence, the continent was well represented on court with DR Congo’s Emmanuel Mudiay scoring the highest points [25] for the Knicks during the game, one short of Bradley Beal who led Wizards to victory.

Editors' Picks

Next article:
Friday's Caf Champions League review: Esperance upstage FC Platinum
Next article:
Sad Pochettino admits Bielsa is 'wrong' over spy row
Next article:
Cowdenbeath vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Next article:
Leicester City defender Benalouane joins Nottingham Forest
Next article:
De Ligt, Sancho and Vinicius headline FUT Future Stars in FIFA 19
Close