EXTRA TIME: Ahmed Musa and Abdullahi Shehu visit Kebbi State Governor after inauguration
Nigeria internationals Ahmed Musa and Abdullahi Shehu paid a visit Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State on Wednesday to congratulate him on his victory at the polls.
Bagudu was re-elected for a second term in office in the last governors election back in March.
After returning from their club duties, Musa and Shehu used their break to celebrate with the Governor on his inauguration day on Wednesday night, in the company of their family members.
I and @Ahmedmusa718 visited Kebbi State Governor, His Excellency Abubakar Bagudu on Wednesday to officially congratulate him for his re-election in March. We wish him a successful term as he promised good governance and development of Kebbi State at all sectors. I'm honoured to received @MedicaidCF 'Award of Excellence' in Kebbi State on Wednesday. I commend the Founder of @MedicaidCF & Kebbi State First Lady, Dr. Zainab Bagudu for her hard work to eradicate Cancer in Nigeria & her amazing job globally. Together, we can eradicate Cancer in Africa! @drzus 🙏🏻
Musa and Shehu have been included in Nigeria’s 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and they are expected to join the rest of their international teammates in Asaba for the training camp, which opens on June 2.
The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B of the biennial competition and they will begin their campaign against Guinea on June 22.