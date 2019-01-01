EXTRA TIME: Ahmed Musa and Abdullahi Shehu visit Kebbi State Governor after inauguration

The Super Eagles duo travelled to Birnin Kebbi to felicitate with the politician after his swearing-in ceremony for a second term in office

internationals Ahmed Musa and Abdullahi Shehu paid a visit Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State on Wednesday to congratulate him on his victory at the polls.

Bagudu was re-elected for a second term in office in the last governors election back in March.

After returning from their club duties, Musa and Shehu used their break to celebrate with the Governor on his inauguration day on Wednesday night, in the company of their family members.

Musa and Shehu have been included in Nigeria’s 25-man provisional squad for the 2019 and they are expected to join the rest of their international teammates in Asaba for the training camp, which opens on June 2.

The Super Eagles have been drawn in Group B of the biennial competition and they will begin their campaign against Guinea on June 22.