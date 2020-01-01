Explained: What is ‘Mohun Bagan Day’ and why is it celebrated?

The IFA Shield triumph of Mohun Bagan in 1911 over British side East Yorkishire is celebrated by the club every year on July 29…

More than 100 years ago, created history by beating British regimental side East Yorkshire to become the first Indian club to clinch the IFA Shield. The barefooted Indian unit fought fearlessly against the British side to etch themselves into the Indian football history books.

Thus, every year, Mohun Bagan celebrate July 29 to remember the heroics of their club legends.

When is 'Mohun Bagan Day'?

‘Mohun Bagan Day’ is celebrated by Mohun Bagan every year on July 29 which is the anniversary of the historic triumph in 1911.

What is Mohun Bagan Day and what does it signify?

It was a glorious moment in the history of Bengal as well as Indian football as the Green and Maroons became the first ever Indian club to win the prestigious shield by beating British clubs.

The victory not only enriched Mohun Bagan’s history but it also invoked a great sense nationalism among the native Indians against the British regime at that time.

The Kolkata club started their campaign in the IFA Shield by beating St. Xavier’s 3-0 and followed it up by going past and Rifle Brigade 2-1 and 1-0 in the pre-quarter and quarter-final respectively.

The semifinal tie against Middlesex ended initially ended in a 1-1 draw but Bagan managed to beat them 3-0 in the replay.

The final generated a lot of attention, given that an Indian side was vying for the title. Locals irrespective of their caste and religion and flocked the stadium in the hope of history being made. According to historians nearly 100,000 people had turned up in the Maidan on July 29 to cheer for the local club.

The East Yorkshire side turned up in their Black and White jersey while Mohun Bagan had donned their iconic Green and Maroon shirt. The match started in an anticlimactic manner for the local team as the regimental side took the lead in the first half.

It wasn’t an easy task for the Kolkata club as 10 out of 11 Bagan players were playing barefoot. Only Reverend Sudhir Chatterjee wore a pair of boots.

Nonetheless, Mohun Bagan came back in style in the second half when skipper Shibdas Bhaduri restored parity. Centre forward Avilash Ghosh scored the winning goal in the dying moments of the match to script history in favour of Mohun Bagan.

What happens on this day every year?

1911 IFA Shield winning Mohun Bagan team, the ‘Amor Ekadosh’ or the ‘Immortal Eleven’ will forever remain etched in the history books of Indian football as well as Mohun Bagan. Every year Mohun Bagan club celebrate this day in a grand manner. They organise cultural programmes and also conduct their annual awards night were the best performers from all sports are felicitated.

The Mohun Bagan Ratna awards are also handed out on this day.

What is Mohun Bagan Ratna and when was it awarded for the first time?

The 'Mohun Bagan Ratna' is the club's highest honour, an award which was started by the club in 2001 to honour their yesteryear legends. The very first recipient of the honour was legendary Indian footballer and former Mohun Bagan skipper Sailen Manna.

How are Mohun Bagan celebrating 'Mohun Bagan Day' this year?

The 109th anniversary of Mohun Bagan Day will be celebrated in a slightly different manner. Unlike previous years when thousands of fans used to attend the grand function, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the club has decided to conduct all celebrations virtually. The celebrations will be streamed on various social media platforms related to Mohun Bagan.

The function starts at 9 AM with an opening message from club president Swapan Sadhan Bose. Throughout the day several programs including talk shows with former players, current players and eminent Bengal personalities from other spheres of the society will be held.

List of awardees in 2020

Mohun Bagan Ratna: Gurbux Singh (Hockey), Palash Nandi (Cricket)

Lifetime Achievement: Ashok Kumar (Hockey), Pranab Ganguly (Football), Monoranjan Porel (Athletics)

Best Football Player (Senior): Joseba Beitia

Best Youth Player: Sajal Bag (U18 team)

Anjan Mitra Memorial Best Administrator Award (Inaugural): Joydeep Mukherjee