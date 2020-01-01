EXCLUSIVE: Waldrum confirms commitment to Super Falcons

The American tactician has stated he is fully focused on contributing to the success of the African champions at the global stage

Randy Waldrum has confirmed his full commitment to amid reports questioning his coaching role with the African champions.

The 64-year-old was announced as the head coach of the Super Falcons on Tuesday, replacing former trainer Thomas Dennerby, who left the post for personal reasons a year ago.

Besides enjoying huge respect in the US, Waldrum is no stranger to women's football on the global stage as he had handled Trinidad and Tobago and the US U23 side.

Deep concerns emerged over the American's terms of engagement with Nigeria hours after the University of Pittsburgh hinted he will retain his headship role with Pitt Panthers.

However, the former coach of Houston Dash and the University of Notre Dame has immediately moved to declare his full-time commitment to guiding the team to long-term success.

"I want everyone to know that I am extremely excited about being your coach for the Super Falcons," Waldrum told Goal.

"It's been a dream of mine for some time now. I appreciate Mr [Amaju] Pinnick and his faith in me and our staff to bring the Super Falcons to new heights.

"I also understand the full commitment that it takes for my time, for training camps, games, scouting, player management, staff development, and of course team development.

"These expectations are very clear and I'm anxious to get started. In fact, I will be the one pushing the federation for more opportunities to prepare and train, I'm quite sure.

"I've already been working and have a ten-year plan I'm anxious to share with the federation in order to prepare our young players in the country now for future years as national team players.

"Our stars of the 2027 and 2031 World Cups are between 10-12 years old currently, so let's get them in the proper environment now."

After Tuesday's local media outcry over the conditions of Waldrum's appointment, the American's Twitter account was suspended - a shocking development he provided an explanation for.

"As for my social media, I'm working on one for the Super Falcons now," he said.

"I hope to have it up very soon. I'm looking forward to meeting you and all the others very soon."

Even though the duration of his contract are still unclear, Waldrum is expected to lead the Super Falcons to the 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations and qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup.