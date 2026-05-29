Exclusive to Koora: Crispo delivers a surprise to Barcelona with his advice to Álvarez

Hernán Crespo, the former Argentina striker, has offered some advice to his compatriot Julián Álvarez, the Atlético Madrid star who is set to move to a new club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Speculation continues to swirl around the future of Álvarez, who finished the season with Atlético Madrid having scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 49 matches across all competitions, and is preparing to compete in the 2026 World Cup in the Argentina shirt.

Despite denials from Atlético officials and the player himself, reports persist that the 26-year-old is edging toward a move to Barcelona this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain also monitoring his situation.

Both men began their careers at River Plate before moving to Europe.

Crispo advised Álvarez to stay at Atlético Madrid, saying in an interview with Koora to be published later: "Julian is already playing for one of the best clubs in the world, and that is something to be appreciated too. If he feels valued and is getting regular playing time, there is no urgent need to leave."

However, Crespo added, "But Barcelona will always be a special club for any footballer."

The former Chelsea striker concluded by saying, "The most important thing is that he makes his decision based on his development and his happiness on the pitch."

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