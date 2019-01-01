No excuse for Enyimba in Caf Confederation Cup tie against TS Galaxy - Dimgba

The winger tells Goal the two-time African champions cannot afford to let their fans down again after the mishap in the Champions League

forward Stanley Dimgba has reiterated the need for the People’s Elephant to get it right against South African club TS Galaxy in their quest for a berth into the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Enyimba were originally campaigning in the before dropping to the second-tier club competition but their opponents, TS Galaxy are greenhorns on the continent.

Dimgba who is one of the most experienced players in Usman Abd’Allah’s side told Goal there would be no tenable reason for Enyimba not to progress into the group stage of the second-tier club competition at the expense of the Rockets.

“They (TS Galaxy) are a division two team and I don't really know anything about them,” Dimgba told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“For us in Enyimba, there is no excuse for us to go out again because we are already out of the Champions League and now we have every reason to qualify.

“We have no reason not to qualify, we are going to push forward and that is our target.”

Despite being a lower division side, the Rockets are largely seen as giant-killers who are capable of wreaking havoc against any team that underrates them.

The National First Division side qualified to play on the continent after emerging as the surprise winners of the Nedbank Cup, beating in the 2019 final.

Abd'Allah's men will host TS Galaxy in the first leg this weekend in Aba with the return leg scheduled for a week later in .

The winners of the play-offs will progress to the group stage of the 2019 Caf Confederation Cup.