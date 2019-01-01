Nigeria's Uchendu on Sporting Braga's Uefa Women's Champions League ambition

Ahead of their maiden European outing, the forward admits she needs to score more

Braga forward Chinaza Uchendu has stated she knows she must score more goals to help her team to success in the 2019/20 season.

Uchendu starred as the Minho Warriors forced Sporting CP to a 0-0 draw to become Liga BPI champions for the first time in their history in May.

The maiden Portuguese title triumph qualified Miguel Santos' ladies for the 2019/20 Uefa Women's qualifying round.

Sporting Braga have been drawn against 's Sturm Graz, Cyprus' Apollon Ladies and hosts Rigas for the UWCL playoffs to be staged from August 7-13 in Latvia.

The Nigerian, who joined the Portuguese side from Rivers Angels in 2018, is poised to better her form this term, having scored six goals in 17 games last season.

"The team [Braga] is known for hard work," Uchendu told Goal.

"If we didn't work very hard last season, we would not have achieved all we achieved especially winning the league title.

"This time around, that means we have to double our effort because we have a huge assignment ahead of us."

That also means the fans should expect a better team this season. My goal is to help the team in any way I know I can and always give my very best and of course, score more goals."

The 21-year-old's only appearance at the 2018 African Women's Cup of Nations came in the final and scored in the penalty shootout to help win the title.

In , she featured four times in her maiden Women's World Cup outing as Nigeria reached the knockout stages for the first time in 20 years.

"It was a very good experience for me to play at the Women's World Cup [in France]," Uchendu continued.

"I have never played in front of such a crowd before but it was nice to finally do that.

"I know the opportunity does not come all the time but I feel very honoured to represent my country.

"I will look forward to more of that and will keep working hard to earn it with my performance."

Braga are back in training in the buildup for next month's European club competition and Uchendu is hoping to make a statement on her maiden Champions League outing.