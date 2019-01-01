EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria exit from Wafu Cup of Nations unfortunate - Alimi

The Lobi Stars talisman said they were unlucky in their campaign for the regional glory in Senegal

forward Sikiru Alimi rues the country's early exit from the 2019 West Africa Football Union Cup of Nations in .

The Super Eagles let many down after failing to record a win in their outing in the regional tournament with defeats to Togo and Cape Verde.

Alimi was one of the players making their competitive debut for the national team in Thies and he grabbed a goal in their 2-1 loss to Togo in their opening fixture.

Although he is far from happy with the way the campaign went, the 23-year-old - who scored five goals in the Nigeria Football Professional League ( ) last season - took some positives from Senegal.

"It is quite unfortunate we did not get what we planned for. It is so hard to take in because most of us made our debut for the Super Eagles not on a good note," Alimi told Goal.

"Nevertheless, it is a good experience for some of us. We were unlucky throughout the tournament. We were not outplayed in any of our games, we were hoping for the best but sometimes things don't work out the way you plan it. We have to keep our heads up high."

Nigeria will face Togo again next week, for the second leg of their African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifying fixture.

Last month, Imama Amapakabo’s men lost 4-1 in Lome in the first leg of the qualifiers but Alimi is optimistic the Super Eagles can turn the tie around.

"I'm very confident we can turn things around with the set of players we have here, we have great talents here and I think we can do it," he concluded.