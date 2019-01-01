EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria coach Dennerby on Super Falcons knockout stage qualification

The Swede has led Nigeria to break a 20-year knockout stage jinx and is delighted with the progress

Thomas Dennerby has expressed joy after guiding to the Women's World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 1999.

Prior to their eighth appearance at the showpiece event in , the Super Falcons have failed to make it past the group stage in their last four attempts, but this time they pulled through.

The African champions made a disappointing start to their campaign, losing 3-0 to 1995 winners Norway in but bounced back against 14th-ranked , with a 2-0 win in Grenoble.

In their final Group A game, they bowed to a narrow 1-0 defeat against hosts France in but managed to advance to the Round of 16, claiming the final spot on goal difference.

And the 59-year-old coach has credited the historic progress to her players' determination and is confident they can upset in the second round in Grenoble.

"It's the first time for the team, since 1999, to come to the knockout stage," Dennerby told Goal.

"Full credit to the players because they made it happen. I am very happy and proud of them.

"It's a reward for their good team spirit and great determination. I am delighted we were able to pull through.

Article continues below

"I am also grateful to the Nigeria Football Federation and to all supporting Nigerians. It's definitely a moment to remember.

"We are looking forward to the game against Germany. It will be a tough match but we hope to do our best to get the result we want [on Saturday]."

After breaking the knockout stage jinx, Nigeria will set their sights on reaching the quarter-final for the first time since 1999 with a win on Saturday.