EXCLUSIVE: Enyimba not afraid of any team ahead of Confederation Cup draw - Adebayo

The centre-back told Goal the People’s Elephant are ready to face any opposition in the second-tier continental club competition

Ahead of Wednesday’s Caf Confederation Cup playoff draw, defender Abiodun Adebayo has stated the People’s Elephant are ready to face any team they are pitched against.

Thirty-two teams are jostling for the 16 slots available in the group phase of the second-tier continental club competition and for Adebayo, Enyimba are battle-ready for whichever team comes their way

The centre-back stated the reigning Professional Football League ( ) champions are keen to make amends for their Caf failure with qualification for the group stage.

“Yes, we are looking forward to tomorrow’s [Wednesday] draws but I don’t think there is one team we want to avoid or one we want to particularly face,” Adebayo told Goal in interview

“Since we don’t have the capacity to choose the team we want, we must be ready to face any team that comes our way and I can assure you, Enyimba is prepared.”

Enyimba dropped from the Champions League to the Confederation Cup after they were beaten 1-0 over two legs by Sudanese club Al-Hilal in the first round.

Apart from the People’s Elephant, another club from Nigeria, Enugu , are also in the mix for Wednesday’s draw.

The Flying Antelopes edged out debutants AS Pelican to make it to this stage of the Confederation Cup.

Some of the other big clubs in for the playoff draw include , Young Africans, and , among others.