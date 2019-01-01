Exclusive: Enugu Rangers will keep Caf Confederation Cup promise - Ikechukwu

The Flying Antelopes are up against it ahead of Sunday's second leg against AS Pelican, after falling to a 2-1 defeat away in Gabon in the first game

Enugu are determined to keep their promise to win the Caf Confederation Cup despite finding themselves a goal down in their First Round double-header against AS Pelican, according to forward Ibenegbu Ikechukwu.

Desny Yanga’s opener and Pape Ousmane Sane’s own goal gave the Gabonese side the advantage in the first leg, played in Libreville on September 14.

However, Ikechukwu is confident that Rangers’ response—scored by Ugwu Uwadiegwu—can help them turn the tie around and go on to further glory in the continental competition.

“Before the season started, we targeted winning the Caf Confederation Cup,” Ikechukwu told Goal. "That’s what we promised our government, who have been sponsoring the team.

“I think we’ve been taking it one step at a time,” he added. “At least, let us qualify for the next stage, and then let us move.

“We’re going to do it, to turn it around, and qualify for the next stage.”

Rangers received a bye to the First Round, while Pelican required penalties to defeat AS Maniema Union of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“We are happy to have got the away goal, that makes it not easy [for them], and good for us,” Ikechukwu continued. “I think had it been 2-0 in Gabon, it would have been difficult, but the goal we scored there will make it easier for us to overcome.”

Rangers qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup after finishing third in the 2019 , and will be looking to enjoy some success in Africa following their glory days of the 1970s.

The Flying Antelopes were African Cup Winners’ Cup winners in 1977, having reached the final of the African Cup of Champions Clubs two years previously.