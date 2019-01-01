EXCLUSIVE: Chikatara trains with Akwa United ahead of possible move

The spending time with various clubs outside of Nigeria, the former Abia Warriors star could return to the country

Former Abia Warriors striker Chisom Chikatara is presently training with Professional Football League ( ) club Akwa United ahead of a possible move to the Uyo-based team.

An official of the Promise Keepers told Goal on Monday no deal has been agreed yet with the centre-forward but a deal could be formalised in the days ahead.

“Chikatara is presently training with us, but no deal has been signed with him yet, the technical crew and the management have to agree before we can be talking about a contract,’ a top official with Akwa United told Goal in an interview.

“Apart from Chikatara, we have two or three others also training with us that might get a deal soon”

Since excelling with the Nigeria team at the 2016 African Nations Championship in Rwanda, Chikatara has been away from the NPFL.

He joined Moroccan club from Abia Warriors in 2016 before moving on to Egyptian sides El Gouna and then Gaish.

Article continues below

Since the exit of their Brazilian manager Rafael , Akwa United are trying to rebuild their team and they have since hired former Nigeria U20 coach John Obuh to lead them for the 2019/20 campaign.

While holding on to a good number of their key players from last season, the Promise Keepers have also recruited some experienced legs in the transfer window including Dare Ojo from .