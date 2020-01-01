Excitement for gamers ahead of Padsoccer esports tournament

Top gamers and personalities will compete in this year's tournaments as sponsors Chiji14xchange looks to combine competitiveness and entertainment

Padsoccer tournament Lagos qualifiers has been slated to hold on Sunday, November 15 at the Game Evo Lounge, Akoka.



The interactive football body, the biggest in has been running the annual tournament for many years, with the first edition taking place in 2013.

The competition sponsored by Rocket App by Chiji14xchange will see eight gamers from the Lagos regional event selected to compete for honours at the Padsoccer national finals billed to hold from December 13 and 14, 2020 in Asaba, Delta state.

Last PADSOCCER winner was from Lagos.



Does Lagos have what it takes to retain the trophy???...

Let's Go!!



It’s about to go down so you better get your gaming pads ready.



Game on!!🤪🤪 pic.twitter.com/61t9mroqGO — 🎮PADSOCCER ESPORTS TOURNAMENT (@padsoccerT) November 8, 2020

In a no holds barred chat with Goal, Padsoccer boss Paul Chinedu Ohachu explains what’s up about the esports.

“Padsoccer esports tournament is an e-Fifa competition where gamers come and compete for honours as well as sharpen their gaming skills,” Ohachu told Goal.

“We are having the Lagos qualifiers because we have a lot of gamers based in the Centre of Excellence and we don’t want a situation where they would flood the main event in Asaba.

“This competition is put together by Naija Game Evolution and TechPlus and eight gamers would be picked to represent Lagos in the grand finale.

“Rocket app by Chiji14xchange is the major sponsor and it is good to know that the company has put up a lot of funds to ensure this year’s edition come out very positive and we are looking forward to having everyone in the gaming arena in Akoka.”





The growth of esports is nothing but remarkable in Nigeria, nevertheless, Ohachu believes in years to come, the country would stand tall among gaming nations in the world.

“The motive of this competition is to help the gamers rate their performance while we are doing all it takes towards sustaining a gaming culture in Nigeria,” he continued.

“Esports was established in Nigeria last year with Padscocer a member and we are looking at the development of the sport in the country.

“As it stands, we have succeeded in building up a gamers’ community and with contests like we are having on Sunday, other hidden gamers will see the need to support our course.



“I have so much hope that esports will get into action very quickly because when it comes to sports, Nigeria are very keen and passionate.”



Unlike the 2019 edition where the winner walked home with half a million naira, the champion this term will be a proud owner of PlayStation 5, a home video game console which is expected to be released to the rest of the world on November 19, 2020.