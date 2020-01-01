Ex-Nigeria star Finidi George handed ambassadorial role

The Uefa Champions League winner has been made ambassador of an online bookmaker in a bid to create job opportunities for Nigerians

Former international Finidi George has been announced as brand ambassador of betting out, Luckybet.ng.

In an event held in Lagos, the winger - who helped win the Uefa in 1995 and helped Nigeria win the 1994 - was unveiled due to his personality and achievements which reverberates the bookmakers’ uniqueness.

Over the weekend, we had our Brand Launch and it was an absolute blast! We had our Brand ambassador Finidi George @Finidi_official step out in grand style and we unveiled Mr. Lucky to everyone. Here are the highlights of the day... #luckybet #brandambassador #getluckygetrich pic.twitter.com/pzZ9ZlL0W5 — LuckyBet Nigeria (@LuckybetNG) January 21, 2020

In a chat with Goal during the ceremony, the Gazelle expressed his delight accepting his new role while disclosing why the offer was too good to be turned down.

“I think they have shown that they care, they are willing to create jobs for people in the communities and with the presence of soccer, you will see that it is a combination of everything and I key into that,” said George.

“I am glad to be a part of this too because I have a role to play in helping punters to bet wisely.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Luckybet’s CEO John Overrett feels the football icon’s persona would help the growth of the outfit.

“We believe Nigerians love soccer and we are certainly not going to sell to them what they don’t want,” claimed Overrett.

“I believe we are going to bring an attitude to the market place. We respect what our competitors are doing and we aim to be different.

“ We have a quality brand ambassador and I think our customers will resonate quickly with this brand.”

The online bookmaker offers a wide array of sports betting opportunities including in-play betting on hundreds of matches per week.

Customers can also bet via their tablets and smartphones on the newly launched iPad and iPhone applications, offering the same array of betting opportunities on the go.