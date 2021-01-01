Ex-Man Utd star Giggs charged with assault

The 47-year-old will appear in court at the end of April to answer three charges related to a police call to his home made in November

Wales coach and ex-Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has been charged with assault and actual bodily harm following an incident that occurred towards the end of 2020, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed on Friday.

Giggs, 47, was also accused of a single count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The charges relate to a police call made in Salford, Greater Manchester, by two women, one of whom received treatment for injuries.

The police statement

"A man from Salford has been charged with three offences after police were called to reports of a disturbance in the Worsley area in November 2020," the Greater Manchester Police revealed in a statement released on Friday.

"Ryan Giggs (29/11/1973) has been charged with causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s. Both counts relate to an incident on the evening of Sunday 1 November 2020.

"Giggs, of Chatsworth Road, Worsley, has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020.

"He has been bailed and is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 28 April 2021.

"Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to reports of a disturbance at an address on Chatsworth Road, Worsley."

More to Follow...