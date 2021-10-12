Ex-Man Utd goalkeeper Romero finally finds new club as he joins Serie A side Venezia

Sergio Romero has finally found a new club as the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper joins Serie A side Venezia on a free transfer.

Romero had been without a club since being released by United at the start of June, having not been offered the chance to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

The 34-year-old fell way down the pecking order at Old Trafford towards the end of his six-year spell in Manchester, but could now get the chance to take in regular minutes with Serie A newboys Venezia.

What's been said?

The Italian outfit have confirmed Romero's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Venezia FC is pleased to announce the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 34, on a free transfer."

More to follow.