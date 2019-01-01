Ex-Chiefs forward Edmore Chirambadare doubtful for FC Platinum clash

Edmore Chirambadare might have to wait a little longer to make his FC Platinum debut as he is yet to be cleared by his former club South African National First Division side Maccabi FC.

FC Platinum host Horoya at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday as they seek to collect their first set of points and score for the first time in this group.

Chirambadare was signed by FC Platinum last December but the issue of his clearance has proved to be a stumbling block in his bid to play Champions League football.

“… they (FC Platinum) are likely to come into the duel handicapped with Chirambadare yet to join his teammates in Bulawayo after leaving the country last week to try and expedite his release from Maccabi FC of Johannesburg,” reported Zimbabwean daily The Herald.

“Late yesterday (Thursday), FC Platinum confirmed the winger was yet to join camp, casting serious doubts over his availability for the big game even if he manages to join the group today.”

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza would have loved to turn to Chirambadare to fix his attacking problem that has seen his side fail to score so far in Group B.

In the goalless home draw with Orlando Pirates and 2-0 away defeat by defending champions Esperance, veteran striker has Mkhokeli Dube has been spearheading FC Platinum’s strikeforce.

Mapeza has other striking options in former Ajax Cape Town forward Thomas Chideu, Cameroonian Albert Eonde and new signing Lameck Nhamo.

FC Platinum will be missing suspended left-back Elvis Moyo while they welcome back from injury his twin brother and Zimbabwe international center-back Kelvin.