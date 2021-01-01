Everton vs Tottenham ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

Spurs, who haven’t lost consecutive meetings against the Toffees in all competitions since December 2012, will be in Merseyside for a cup tie

Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Wednesday night targeting a win to make it to the last eight of the FA Cup.

For Jose Mourinho, the domestic cup gives him a realistic chance of winning silverware in the 2020/21 season and a win will be vital for him to keep the dream alive.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Latest Odds

The Toffees have won two of their last three home FA Cup matches in regulation time, winning the other in extra time. They are backed to defeat Spurs at (2.65) with ZEbet.

The Londoners have won their last two away games in the competition, scoring nine goals in the process and conceding one. Their chances of making it three wins in a row are tipped at (2.80).

Chances of getting a draw in regular time are backed at (3.30).

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

James Rodriguez will face a late fitness test after coming off injured in the 3-3 draw against Manchester United, the same as Allan and Jordan Pickford. However, Jean-Philippe Gbamin remains sidelined.

For the visitors, Dele Alli is doubtful but Giovani Lo Celso, Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon are both ruled out. Harry Kane is in contention after making a return from injury in the 2-0 win over West Brom.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Match Preview

This is going to be the first FA Cup meeting between the two sides since the 1994/95 semi-final, with the Toffees winning 4-1 en route to winning the annual competition.

Spurs haven’t lost consecutive meetings against the Toffees in all competitions since December 2012, while they haven’t lost twice to the Merseysiders in the same season since 1985-86.

Rodríguez has provided the assist for three of Everton’s five FA Cup goals this season, while all five goals have been scored by a different player.

Son Heung-min has been involved in 20 goals in 22 appearances in the FA Cup (12 goals, 8 assists), including an assist from the bench in Spurs’ 4-1 win at Wycombe in the last round.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Tips and Predictions

The Toffees have scored nine goals in the last five games where they have only kept one clean sheet and conceded seven. On the other hand, Spurs have scored seven goals, kept one clean sheet and conceded four. Punters can, therefore, take an offer of under 2.5 goals at (1.58) with ZEbet.

Article continues below

Under 2.5 goals at (1.58) with ZEBet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.