Everton vs Tottenham ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Toffees have a chance to do a double over Spurs for the first time since the 1985-86 season

Everton will host Tottenham for a Premier League encounter on Friday and could become the third side to complete a league double against a side managed by Jose Mourinho.



Both the previous instances took place while he was in charge of Spurs, with the other doubles occurring against Chelsea in 2019-20 and Liverpool this season.

Everton’s 1-0 win over Spurs in the reverse fixture ended a run of 15 league games without a win against them (D7 L8). They’ve not done the league double over Spurs since the 1985-86 campaign.

Everton vs Tottenham Latest Odds

Everton have won just one of their last eight Premier League home games (D2 L5) and a victory has been considered to occur at (3.40) with ZEbet.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven away league games against Everton (W3 D4) and another win has been valued at (2.15).

A draw between the London side and the Merseyside rivals has been tipped to occur at (3.40).

Everton vs Tottenham Team News

The Toffees will enjoy a fairly boosted squad with Allan, Andre Gomes and Jordan Pickford all ready to feature against Spurs at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was ruled out of the Brighton clash by an abductor issue, will not be available for Everton. Bernard, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph and Abdoulaye Doucoure are the other players who will not be avaialble for Carlo Ancelloti too.

For Mourinho, Ben Davies and Matt Doherty will not be part of the squad as they are injured.

Everton vs Tottenham Preview

Some 42% (11/26) of Tottenham’s away league goals this season came in their first two such matches; 5-2 v Southampton, 6-1 v Man Utd, with Spurs netting 15 times in their 14 games on the road

since.

Everton have failed to win any of their last four Premier League matches (D2 L2), last going five in a row without winning in the competition back in December 2018 under Marco Silva. Indeed, the fifth game in that run came against Spurs, losing 6-2 at Goodison Park.



Tottenham have dropped 18 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, with only Brighton (20) losing more. Indeed, Spurs have let the lead slip in three of their last four Premier League matches (D1 L2).

Everton vs Tottenham Tips and Predictions

The last four meetings between Everton and Tottenham at Goodison Park in all competitions have produced 22 goals; eight for Everton and 14 for Spurs.

Harry Kane has scored 10 goals in his last 11 games against Everton in all competitions, including six goals in six appearances at Goodison Park. Punters can take the offer of both teams to score (1.70) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.