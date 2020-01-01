Everton vs Manchester United ZEbet Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Toffees will host the Red Devils who are under immense pressure to win since going down to Turkish rivals in a European match on Wednesday

travel to Goodison Park hoping to win and ease pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjær following a 2-1 mid-week Uefa loss to .

vs Manchester United Latest Odds

are unbeaten in their last three league games against Manchester United (W1 D2) and a win for the Toffees has been valued at (2.90) with ZEbet.

Manchester United have won more Premier League games against Everton than any side has won against another in the competition’s history (36) and another win for the Red Devils has been tipped at (2.35).

More teams

Everton have drawn two matches against Manchester United in the last three games (W1 D2) and another draw to happen on Sunday has been valued at (3.55).

Everton vs Manchester United Team News

Everton will not be with Brazilian international Richarlison who is suspended but French defender Lucas Digne is expected to return after a ban.

After being dropped last Sunday, English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is expected to be the man in between Everton’s sticks at home.

Under pressure, Solskjaer may field Jesse Lingard for the first time this season but centre-back Victor Lindelof remains a doubt.

Alex Telles is set to be available after completing the mandatory Covid-19 self-isolation period while Anthony Martial is available after completing a three-match ban.

Everton vs Manchester United Preview

Everton are looking to avoid losing three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since December 2019, while manager Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t lost three league games in a row since November 2006 with .

After a run of scoring in 17 consecutive games, netting 39 goals in the process, Manchester United have failed to score in their last two Premier League matches (0-0 vs , 0-1 vs ). They last failed to score in three consecutive league games in February.

Everton vs Manchester United Tips and Predictions

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored eight goals in his seven Premier League games this season, only failing to score in one game so far.

Man United’s Bruno Fernandes has been involved in 12 goals in his nine Premier League away games so far (8 goals, 4 assists), only failing to register a goal involvement in one of those nine matches (vs in July). Punters can therefore grab an offer of over 3.5 goals being scored at (2.67) with ZEbet.

Article continues below

Over 3.5 goals at (2.67) with ZEbet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.