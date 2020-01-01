Everton vs Liverpool BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

It is an encounter that may end up showing whether the Toffees are serious contenders for the title

will visit Goodison Park on Saturday with an aim of securing a win in order to get their campaign back on track after a 7-2 humiliation by .

vs Liverpool Latest Odds

are winless in 19 Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D11 L8) and tipping them to record a victory has been priced at (3.75) with BetKing.

On the other hand, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 22 meetings with Everton in all competitions and getting another win has been priced at (1.90).

Seven of the last eight Premier League meetings between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park have finished level and another draw to be registered has been valued at (4.00)

Everton vs Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be boosted by the return of Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara after self-isolating because of positive coronavirus tests, while Joel Matip is back in training.

However, the main absentee for the league champions is Allison Becker who is sidelined by a shoulder injury which has kept him out of the last two ties. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be out altogether as he is still recovering from a knee injury.

For Everton, Andre Gomes, Allan and Seamus Coleman are all expected to be back after missing the win over & Hove Albion. Yerry Mina will, however, wait to see if he can feature after he picked up a thigh injury during the international break with .

Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny are expected to miss the match, adding to the defensive woes for Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton vs Liverpool Preview

The last three Premier League meetings between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park have finished 0-0 – no specific fixture in English top-flight history has ever finished goalless in four consecutive matches before.

This is the first top-flight Merseyside derby with Everton starting the day top of the table since September 1989, when Liverpool won 3-1 at Goodison Park thanks to goals from Ian Rush (2) and John Barnes.

Everton vs Liverpool Tips and Predictions

Everton have scored 11 goals in their last three league matches while Liverpool have conceded 11 goals in their four Premier League games this season. Therefore, punters can take an offer of under 2.5 goals priced at (2.55) with BetKing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.