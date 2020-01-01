Everton vs Arsenal BigiBetTips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The game in Merseyside offers the Toffees another chance to try and register a third straight clean sheet against the Gunners

will host with Richarlison looking to score in consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time since February 2020, when the second game in this run came against the Gunners.

vs Arsenal Latest Odds

Everton haven’t won their final league match before Christmas in any of their last six seasons (D2 L4) and have been tipped to end the poor record with a win at (2.45) with BigiBet.

Arsenal have won more Premier League games (34) and scored more Premier League goals (110) against Everton than they have versus any other opponent in the competition and another victory has been valued at (2.85).

A draw between the Toffees and the Gunners has been tipped to occur at (3.50).

Everton vs Arsenal Team News

Lucas Digne is set to miss the game against Arsenal as he recuperates but Carlo Ancelotti may draft Seamus Coleman into the starting line-up on Saturday. James Rodriguez is expected to miss out again after being unavailable for the last two games.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes could be partnered again in midfield given that Allan is expected to miss out, adding to Ancelotti’s headache.

Mikel Arteta will do without Thomas Partey and the trip to Merseyside has come too early for Gabriel Martinelli. Granit Xhaka and Gabriel Magalhaes are the Arsenal stars on the suspension list.

Hector Bellerin will be available after a one-match ban and Alexandre Lacazette could also be started after missing the mid-week game.

Everton vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal have lost eight of their last 12 Premier League matches kicking off at 17:00 (W3 D1), although one of their wins in that time was a 5-1 victory over Everton in February 2018.

Arsenal have won just 14 points from 13 Premier League games this season, their lowest tally at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1974-75 (nine pts – assuming three pointer per win). Indeed, Arsenal have picked up just one win in their last nine Premier League games (W1 D2 L6).

Everton manager Ancelotti has lost his last three matches against Arsenal in all competitions – in his managerial career he has only lost four times in a row against an opponent once previously, doing so against Milan between 2009 and 2018.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored four goals in his four Premier League starts against Everton, though all of these goals have come at the Emirates.

Everton vs Arsenal Tips and Predictions

Everton have kept a clean sheet in each of their last two home Premier League games against Arsenal (W1 D1) while the Gunners have scored just twice in their last five away league games (W1 D1 L3). Bettors can therefore take an offer of under 1.5 goals at (4.00) with BigiBet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.