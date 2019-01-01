Everton star Alex Iwobi headlines Nigeria Squad in friendly against Brazil in Singapore
Nigeria will be set to play Brazil in Singapore next week in a friendly match on 13th October as part of the Selecao's world tour.
The Super Eagles' squad will be headline by Everton star Alex Iwobi and Leicester City midfield Wilfred Ndidi, who recently scored his second goal of the season to round off the Foxes’ record-breaking 5-0 victory against Newcastle United. Another player to look out for is Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, who overnight scored a brace in his side’s 2-2 Champions League Group A clash against Spanish Giants, Real Madrid.
The full Nigeria squad can be seen below:
Goalkeepers : Francis Uzoho (Omonia), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland), Emil Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf II)
Defenders : Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC), Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Chidozie Awaziem (Leganes), William Ekong (Udinese), Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes), Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion)
Midfielders : Alexander Iwobi (Everton), Anderson Esiti (PAOK), Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers), Ramon Azeez (Granada FC)
Forwards : Victor Osimhen (Lille), Moses Simon (FC Nantes), Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal), Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux), Paul Onuachu (Genk), Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge), Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague)