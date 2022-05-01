Fans across social media have praised the performance of Alex Iwobi after Everton eased their relegation worries with a 1-0 Premier League win against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international has been enjoying game time since the arrival of Frank Lampard, and he was handed a more defensive role as the Toffees scored through Brazilian forward Richarlison to stun the visiting Blues.

His overall display has caught the eye of many Everton fans, who have praised the former Arsenal winger, especially after he controlled the right-back role effectively.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Iwobi’s display against Chelsea.

@Everton such a great atmosphere & commitment from everyone, but more importantly 3 points. Do that every game & we’d be champions not fighting for survival. MOTM @JPickford1 but a mention to @alexiwobi who has been working his balls off the last few games & out of position today — Martin Turner (@Blueboy5197) May 1, 2022

Been very impressed wif @alexiwobi since Lamps took over. #Baller!! — Tsε Tsiri (@TseOfficiele) May 1, 2022

I say this all the time but Alex Iwobi's press is one of the best in the game. — Umir (@umirf1) May 1, 2022

Alex Iwobi has been unbelievable. I’m putting the 🤟🏿 back in my name at FT — Owen. 🤟🏿 (@efcdoyle) May 1, 2022

Good game @alexiwobi we are rooting for you #EveChe — TheTravelGuy (@lereboy) May 1, 2022

- oooooooo Alex iwobi!!!! — chico tímido (@hakeeb_) May 1, 2022

Alex Iwobi was fantastic. A different player completely under Lampard and consistently performing every game. And his fitness is off the charts — justin dicks (@DicksJustin) May 1, 2022

I think Alex Iwobi is quickly becoming one of the most important and most versatile player in this Everton squad. From performing awesomely in the AM role to switching to RWB vs Chelsea and silencing Alonso, this guy is finally finding himself. Keep growing son.#EVECHE pic.twitter.com/ViilkRUhHA — Ejike Kanife (@AktivIngredient) May 1, 2022

Meanwhile, one supporter has claimed he will be disappointed to see Everton and Iwobi relegated from the top-flight while another said with the Super Eagle, they have the quality to keep their status.

Would be saddened to see @Everton relegated because of Iwobi,the Nigerian international. Congrats @franklampardjr8 @alexiwobi — Metche Isaac Moses (@realisaacmoses) May 1, 2022

I'm really happy for #EvertonFC and #Lampard and especially our own @alexiwobi. They have the quality to remain in EPL and #Frank deserves 2nd bite of the cherry — Bright igbins (@brightdestar) May 1, 2022

Another set of fans have hailed Iwobi for his versatility to play effectively in various positions for the Toffees.

Alex Iwobi reviving his career under Frank Lampard at Everton. Playing some important minutes for them in a variety of positions. He was a Right wing-back today. Good job 👏🏾. Pickford was MOTM today as Everton beat Chelsea to stay alive in the EPL relegation fight. #EveChe — Bonisile Ntlemeza (@Bonzito_) May 1, 2022

Alex Iwobi as wing back has kept Alonso quiet so far.

🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#EVECHE — Football Yarns (@FootballYarnz) May 1, 2022

It may go under the radar but the shift Alex Iwobi has put in needs highlighting. He's a player Frank Lampard loves because of his attitude and determination to play wherever for the team. He hasn't put a foot out of place, superb — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) May 1, 2022

@alexiwobi would be a very good wing back for @Everton. Great defensive performance today! #EveChe — Clarence Samba (@clarence_samba) May 1, 2022

Fair play to Alex iwobi, a proper shift at left wing back 👏👏 — WhosYourPaddy🇮🇪☘🇺🇸 (@WhosYourPaddy83) May 1, 2022

Wow.....that's how Alex Iwobi became a defender under Lampard🙆 #EveChe — Phelikoko💮 (@phelikoko) May 1, 2022

Alex Iwobi's gone from dropping excellent performances as an #8 and #10 to playing RB in a 1-0 wins against Chelsea and doing just as well, in the midst of a relegation scrap ascendancy. We have to give him his roses. — Umir (@umirf1) May 1, 2022

However, some were not been impressed by his latest display and believe Everton will be relegated because they signed him from Arsenal for a huge transfer fee.

Everton getting relegated would be exactly what they deserve for spending £40 MILLION on Alex Iwobi — SURRELL (@SurrellMan) May 1, 2022

Any club that pays £30million for Alex Iwobi and then continues to play him deserve to go down, so the take away from this tweet is put money on Iwobi scoring the winner now 😅 #EveChe — Mark Horgan ⚒ 🇺🇦 (@MarkHor85004053) May 1, 2022

I wonder why Lampard keeps playing Alex Iwobi. — Mohlala-Mokoena (@BigC_04) May 1, 2022

Alex Iwobi really is woeful. — Martyn Poole (@MartynPoole4) May 1, 2022

