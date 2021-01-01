Everton loanee Bolasie subjected to racist abuse on social media

The 31-year-old shared a racist message he got from a social media user on Wednesday

Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie has revealed the racist abuse he received via an Instagram message on Wednesday.

Bolasie, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, did not hesitate to condemn the message.

The DR Congo international is the latest football star to suffer online racism.

“Something seriously wrong with people...Keyboard warriors. Still yet to meet a person who had this energy when they saw me,” Bolasie captioned a screenshot of the message on Twitter.

Last month, Crystal Palace’s Ivorian star Wilfried Zaha pointed out that kneeling before games is not bringing the desired result.

“I've said before that I feel like taking the knee is degrading and stuff because growing up my parents just let me know that I should be proud to be black no matter what and I feel like we should just stand tall,” Zaha said.

"Because I feel like taking the knee now, it's becoming... we do it before games and even sometimes people forget that we have to do it before games.

"Trying to get the meaning behind it, it's becoming something that we just do now and that's not enough for me. I'm not going to take the knee, I'm not going to wear Black Lives Matter on the back of my shirt because it feels like it's a target.”

Back in January, Bolasie moved to the Championship in his quest for regular playing time after finding it difficult to secure a spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

He has played in four league matches so far for Neil Warnock's side but he is yet to break his goal duck.

Middlesbrough are currently ninth in the league table with 50 points from 35 matches – seven points adrift of the promotion play-off spots.

Bolasie will be expected to play a part when Boro host John Obi Mikel's Stoke City at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.