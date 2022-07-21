'We were in a relegation fight for a reason!' - Everton 'have to be better' after Minnesota thrashing, warns Lampard

The Toffees boss gave an honest assessment of his side after their humiliating defeat to MLS opposition

Frank Lampard has warned his Everton players that they "were in a relegation fight for a reason" last season and "have to be better" after a 4-0 friendly defeat to Minnesota United. The Toffees followed up a 2-0 loss to Arsenal with an even more disappointing display against MLS opposition as their pre-season tour of the United States continued on Wednesday.

Everton escaped the drop in 2021-22 by the skin of their teeth, with a penultimate win over Crystal Palace securing their Premier League status for another year, and Lampard is concerned that standards within his squad are still not as high as they should be.

What did Lampard say about Everton's loss to Minnesota?

"The players have to understand that we were in a relegation battle for a big portion of last season," the head coach told reporters after his side's loss at Allianz Field.

Article continues below

"We had an amazing night [against Palace] and an amazing run which was great historically for the club but, as soon as that finished, I put it to bed very quickly so the players better put it to bed as well.

"We were in that fight for a reason and, if we don't want to be in that situation again, they have to be better, I have to be better."

Lampard added: "Lots to think about, lots of work to do. What matters is where we are at in two and a half weeks.

"If there is to be good to come out of this, the players and the dressing room have to understand that they have just put in a very poor performance individually and collectively and been well beaten."

Lampard admits Everton are short in attack

Lampard went on to admit that Everton are lacking depth in the final third, having seen Richarlison seal a £50 million ($60m) move to Tottenham earlier this summer.

The 44-year-old has only managed to bring in James Tarkowski in the current transfer window, but he is still on the lookout for extra reinforcements.

"There is a void in forward areas," said Lampard. "Through the team, there are things that I want to strengthen."