'Europe's best two teams' - Busquets makes Clasico claim

The Barcelona midfielder believes the two strongest clubs on the continent faced off on Wednesday night

Sergio Busquets believes Wednesday's 1-1 Copa del Rey draw between Barcelona and Real Madrid was a fair result for in a game matching the best two teams in Europe.

Lucas Vazquez put the visitors ahead after just six minutes of the semi-final first leg at Camp Nou, but Malcom struck in the second half to ensure the scores are level at the midway point of the tie.

There was little to split the teams, with each managing 11 shots and Barca edging possession by 14 per cent, although Madrid return to the Santiago Bernabeu with the slight advantage of an away goal.

Busquets admitted that the draw was a fair result and claimed there were no teams superior to the pair that squared off at Camp Nou.

"In general terms, the draw is fair," Busquets said.

"It was an equal game. Everything will be decided in the second leg.

"There were enough chances for anyone to take the game. It's still 50-50, although we play at their home.

"There are no favourites in these games. We're the best two teams in Spain and Europe."

Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas agreed the match was evenly split as Real showed more signs of improvement under Santiago Salari.

"It was a good game. All the players suffered when they had to," Navas said.

"Both want to be in the final and we want to do things better to achieve that. We both had chances."

Barca were forced to start the match without Lionel Messi, who eventually came on in the 63rd minute.