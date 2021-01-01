Europa League: How to watch Villarreal vs Arsenal in India - TV, live stream

El Submarino Amarillo and the Gunners lock horns in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday night...

La Liga Villarreal CF take on Premier League giants Arsenal in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinal at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Thursday night.

Arsenal had reached the final of the Europa League in the 2018/19 season but lost to Chelsea and finished runners-up. On the other hand, this will be Villarreal semifinal appearance in the competition.

Here's how you can watch Villarreal vs Arsenal in India.



Contents

Where to watch or stream the Europa League match

Europa League in India is telecast on Sony Networks

Return to top

Europa League Preview

The last time Arsenal had reached the final of the Europa League in the 2018-19 season, Unai Emery, who is now in charge of Villarreal, was their manager. Thus, it is a re-union for the Spaniard with his former club in a competition which Emery has won multiple times as a manager.

Midfielder Vicente Iborra, who is out with a knee injury, is the only major injury concern for Emery in this semifinal tie. Villarreal are currently placed at the seventh position on the La Liga table and are on the back of a 2-1 defeat against FC Barcelona.

Arsenal are likely to get boosted before this important clash with the return of their star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who had missed the last four matches due to Malaria. Defenders Kieran Tierney and David Luiz are also likely to return to the matchday squad for the Gunners.

Semifinal 2

Date Time (IST) Match TV Channel/stream Apr 30 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Arsenal Sony Ten 2/Ten 2 HD/ Sony Liv

Road to Semifinal

Villarreal topped Group I of the Europa League with 16 points to reach the knock out stage. In the round of 32, the Spanish club defeated RB Salzburg 4-1 on aggregate and then got the better of Dynamo Kyiv in the round of 16 whom they thrashed 4-0 on aggregate. In the quarterfinal, Villarreal beat Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 over two legs.

Arsenal were in Group B of the Europa League alongside Molde, Rapid Wien and Dundalk. The Gunners had topped the group stage with 18 points. In the round of 32, they defeated Benfica 4-3 on aggregate and then beat Olympiacos in the round of 16 3-2 over two legs. In the quarterfinal, they defeated Slavia Prague 5-1 on aggregate.

Article continues below

Return to top

Related links