Euro 2020: ‘Well done La Mannschaft’ - Choupo-Moting & Boateng celebrate Germany win

The African stars have taken to social media to celebrate Joachim Low’s men beating the Navigators

Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and former Ghana star Kevin-Prince Boateng have celebrated Germany’s 4-2 victory over Portugal at the ongoing Euro 2020.

After a stuttering start to the competition – where they bowed 1-0 to France in their opening game – the Germans bounced back to secure an impressive win on Saturday night.

Well, it is not surprising to see the Indomitable Lions skipper and the former Black Stars midfielder take to social media to celebrate Joachim Low’s side.

Both players were born in Germany and they featured for the European country at U19 and U21 levels before pledging their international allegiances to African nations.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo had given the reigning European champions the lead at the Fussball Arena.

Nonetheless, Low’s team bounced back to equalise in the 35th minute as Ruben Dias turned the ball into his own net.

Another own goal by Raphael Guerreiro four minutes later gave Die Mannschaft a 2-1 lead heading into the halftime break.

In the 51st minute, the four-time world champions increased their lead through Kai Havertz who profited from a Robin Gosens assist.

Thanks to his effort, the 22-year-old Chelsea star became Germany's youngest ever goalscorer in a European Championship game, and youngest at any major tournament (World Cup/Euros) since Thomas Muller against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.

Gosens’ effort on the hour mark ruined any chances of Fernando Santos’ team launching a comeback in the six-goal thriller.

Even at that, Diogo Jota’s strike in the 67th minute reduced the deficit for the Navigators - who had Ronaldo in action from start to finish.

Meanwhile, Thomas Muller has warned his teammates against becoming arrogant after their thrilling win.

"We had a lot of good aspects, but also a lot of things that we still have to improve, that can cost points in the end,” the Bayern Munich star told reporters.

"Now we have three points, now we're good at the tournament and we have it in our own hands. Now we mustn't overdo it or become arrogant - but we can believe in our quality. We can feel a little euphoria."



Despite playing to a 1-1 result against Hungary, France are top of Group F on four points as it stands.

Les Bleus will be through to the round of 16 if they pick up at least a point from their final game against Portugal, while Germany will now fancy their chances of winning the pool as they come up against Hungary next.