Eucharia Uche rules out equal pay for Super Falcons

Following recent announcements in Brazil and England, discussions about equal pay have been revived in Africa, especially in Nigeria

Eucharia Uche has insisted that the senior women's team cannot currently earn the same pay as their male counterparts in .

This week, the English Football Association and Brazilian Football Federation became the latest to join , Norway and New Zealand in declaring publicly their commitments to equal pay.

It has revived the global campaign against gender disparity in match fees and bonuses by female footballers, which was escalated by the dispute between US players and its federation.

With the Super Falcons arguably one of the most successful national teams in the world with nine continental titles, fans of the West African nation are keen to see its women's side given such treatment.

At the moment, the African champions, who had on many occasions embarked on protests to secure their wages, receive $3,000 as winning bonuses compared to the men's 10,000.

But the 47-year-old, who was the first woman to win the African Women's Cup of Nations as a player and coach in 2010, feels there are more pressing issues to be addressed than equal pay.

“I don’t think it is possible for the Falcons to earn as much as what the Eagles get now,” Uche told Punch.

“During my time as a player for the national team, what we got as match bonuses was what the U-23 men’s team were given.

"When we complained to the then NFF Secretary-General, Sani Toro, he made us understand that the Eagles would naturally earn more than the Super Falcons. Though for me as a person, it’s no problem.

“This is my opinion, let everyone get what is due to them, but on a personal note, I don’t think we should be thinking about such things now. We have many other things to think of in the national team.”

In the coming days, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is expected to name a new substantive coach as a replacement for Thomas Dennerby, who resigned from his post in October.