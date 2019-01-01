Eto'o puzzled how 'best teammate' Manyama flopped in Turkey with Konyaspor

The Kaizer Chiefs forward lasted just a season in Turkey, where he struggled for game time

legend Samuel Eto’o believes his former Konyaspor teammate Lebogang Manyama was one of the best players at the Turkish Super Lig side but was not given enough opportunity to prove himself.

Manyama spent the 2017/18 season at Konyaspor, where he had arrived after being crowned as the best player in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

After struggling for game time with just 10 appearances that yielded two goals in all competitions, Manyama returned home to join .

Describing Manyama as one of his “best teammates” he played alongside, Eto’o is surprised why the 29-year-old failed to impress in .

“He is one of the best players,” Eto’o was quoted as saying by Times Live.

“He was a good teammate but the problem was that the coach didn’t give him the opportunity [to showcase his talent]. When he came to the training grounds, I asked myself why is this guy not playing? He was one of the best teammates I had.”

Just like Manyama, Eto’o also lasted only a season at Konyaspor where he featured in 13 league games and scored six goals.