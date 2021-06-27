Eto'o hails Inter Milan's Argentina players: They 'are real men'

The former striker has further thanked former coach Jose Mourinho for making him win again and praised his teammates at his old club

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o has lauded the Argentine players who were part of the treble-winning Inter Milan team.

The former striker played for the Italian heavyweights between 2009-2011 and went on to help them win the Uefa Champions League, the Serie A league title as well as the Coppa Italia in the 2009/10 season.

At Inter, he played alongside former Argentina stars Javier Zanetti, Esteban Cambiasso, Diego Milito and Walter Samuel. The now 40-year-old has explained why he enjoyed playing with them after leaving Spanish outfit Barcelona.

"The Argentine player has a peculiarity. They are among the best in the world and they are real men," Eto'o told La Nacion.

At Barca, Eto'o scored 108 goals in 144 appearances from 2004 to 2009. Having won several trophies with Barcelona, the then management felt he had become surplus to requirements but Inter Milan were ready to make a move for the prolific frontman, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic going the other way.

"My departure [from Spain] gave me the opportunity to join another family, that of Inter, with very important players and a unique coach like Jose Mourinho, who allowed me to win again."

In a recent interview, Eto'o conceded he was hurt by Jose Mourinho's decision to join AS Roma.

The 58-year-old coach was relieved of his duties at Tottenham on April 19, with the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager failing to convince a third Premier League employer that he should stay at the club.

The Portuguese, however, secured a move to the Serie A outfit, signing a three-year contract with them. It is a move that hurt the former Cameroon striker.

"It hurt me, I am not going to lie, to see the one who gave me the chance to win titles in Italy to go to another [Italian] club," Eto'o told AS.

"But I know that he is happy and our friendship is above everything. I would have liked to see Mourinho at Inter again. But I will always wish him luck at Roma. But he has to understand that no matter how much I love him, for me Inter will always come before."