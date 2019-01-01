Etoile du Sahel settle down in Enugu ahead of Rangers clash

The Tunisian side finally landed at the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu and are set for the Flying Antelopes test

After playing hide and seek and keeping their hosts in the dark about their arrival ahead of the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup Group B tie slated for the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu Etoile du Sahel have landed in Enugu and are set for the Sunday cracker with Rangers.

Enugu are targeting a home win to stage a comeback in the second-tier club competition after they were beaten 2-1 in Sousse last week by Etoile but the media aide of the Flying Antelopes said that the Tunisian side failed to notify them of their itinerary.

He said Etoile eventually arrived at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu through a chartered flight by 5:30 pm on Friday as against the 5:30 am Saturday they were being expected after they got a late confirmation from the Football Federation (NFF).

The Rangers media further disclosed that it was when they arrived at the Enugu Airport that they got a call from Etoile du Sahel that they were at the airport and that they quickly mobilized for their officials to make them feel comfortable in the Coal City state.

"I will say that Etoile du Sahel have kept us in utmost secrecy about their arrival and it was unfair," Rangers media disclosed to Goal.

"We didn't get any correspondence from Etoile regarding when they will be arriving Enugu and the time. The only information we got from the NFF was for them to land in Enugu in the early hours of Saturday but we were called on Friday evening by one of their officials that they were in Enugu.

"We quickly dispatched our officials to attend to them at the Airport and they were taking to their hotel and have since settled down. It was the same thing that was done in the past by some of our opponents and this has not been done in good light.

" We are determined to return to winning ways on Sunday but not through any funny back door attempt. We will like our opponents to strive to play according to the rule and not create unnecessary panic where there is none.

"We enjoin our fans to storm the stadium on Sunday and cheer us to a home win. The result we had in is just a slip and we want to assure them that we are back on our feet."