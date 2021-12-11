Eto'o: Drogba and Toure celebrate new president of Cameroon FA

Ivory Coast legends Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure have congratulated Samuel Eto’o after his successful election as the new president of Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot).

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker won the election on Saturday after beating interim president and fourth vice-president of the Confederation of African Football, Seidou Mbombo Njoya by 43 to 31 votes.

The 40-year-old’s triumph for a new path in football administration follows an illustrious playing career that saw him win major titles around the world which includes the Africa Cup of Nations, Uefa Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, La Liga and several individual awards.

His rivals on the pitch and friends outside the playing area – Drogba and Toure, moved swiftly to send their best wishes and Drogba described Saturday’s success as a step to revive football on the African continent.

Congratulations to Samuel Eto'o for this election at the head of the Cameroonian football federation. Glimmers of hope for the renaissance of African football," Drogba tweeted.

"Congratulations President! Fantastic to see my friend Samuel Eto’o flying high and elected as the Fecafoot president. Wonderful news,” Toure tweeted.

Eto’o, in his appreciation message to the electorates and fans, highlighted the triumph as a proud moment in his life.

“President of Fecafoot. I’ll be remembering today as one of the proudest moments of my life. I’m deeply grateful to be elected as the new president of Fecafoot,” Eto’o wrote on Instagram.

“Every single vote represents the energy and ambition of our football family to take our beloved sport to a level we’ve never seen before. Let’s get to work.”