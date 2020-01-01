Etebo's move from Stoke City not completed - Getafe boss Bordalas

The Super Eagles midfielder is closing in on a temporary move to the Spanish top-flight side

boss Jose Bordalas admitted there could be last-minute setbacks as they look to complete the transfer of Oghenekaro Etebo from .

Both clubs are reportedly in talks over the signing of the international on a loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent.

Ahead of Saturday's fixture against , Bordalas conceded Etebo's return to is imminent but not confirmed yet.

"The arrival of Etebo is not 100% closed. There can always be last-minute setbacks and that is why I prefer to be cautious," Bordalas told the media.

The 24-year-old midfielder enjoyed a fine debut season with Stoke City in the Championship last season, winning the club's Player of the Year but he has found regular playing time difficult in Michael O'Neill's team.

Etebo has played 11 league games for the Potters who are struggling in the Championship in this campaign, with just a point adrift of the relegation zone.