Esther Sunday on target and Bassira Toure nets four in ALG Spor's thumping of Kirecburnu

The Nigerian and Malian continued their brilliant starts to the season as they led their side to another big win over their opponents

Esther Sunday was on target and Bassira Toure netted four times as ALG Spor crushed Kirecburnu 7-0 in their Turkish Kadinlar Ligi encounter at the Emirhan Sport Center Stadium on Sunday.

Nigeria's Sunday and Mali's Toure had impactful starts at their new side, scoring on their debuts for ALG in a 7-0 win over Dudulluspor last Sunday.

After their fine performances, coach Asli Canan Sabirli gave the Africam duo starting roles in their final Group C tie against Kirecburnu.

Sunday opened the scoring in the 20th minute for the holders at Emirhan Sports Stadium before Derya Arhan doubled the lead eight minutes later and Ebru Artillery netted the third in the 31st minute.

The rampant hosts maintained the fine scoring form as Toure added the fourth seven minutes from half-time and the Malian continued the brilliant run, scoring her brace one minute after the half-time break.

Red-hot Toure took the tally to five, hitting her treble in the 69th minute before she bagged the fourth seven minutes from full-time.

Sunday, who played the first 45 minutes, has now scored two goals in two games, while Toure, who featured for the duration, has five goals in two.

The result saw ALG finish on top of the Turkish Group C table with nine points from three matches and secured progression to the quarter-final stage of this year's competition.

ALG are aiming to retain the league title this season and the African duo are eager to make a mark with their new club.