Esther Sunday and Bassira Toure the heroines as ALG Spor reach Kadinlar Ligi semi-final

The Nigerian and Malian maintained their superb form, powering their side to the last four after victory over Kayseri Genclerbirligi

Esther Sunday and Bassira Toure were the heroines as ALG Spor subdued Kayseri Genclerbirligi 2-0 in their Turkish Kadinlar Ligi quarterfinal encounter on Wednesday.

Before the match, Nigeria's Sunday and Mali's Toure have been in brilliant form in the 2021 Turkish campaign for their new side, scoring two and five goals in three appearances, respectively.

After their superb contributions in the group phase, coach Asli Canan Sabirli handed the African duo their second and third starting roles in the last eight tie against Kayseri.

To reach the last eight, ALG Spor pipped Fomget Genclik, Kirecburnu and Dudulluspor to top Group C with nine points, while Kayseri Gencerbirligi ended as runners-up in Group D with five points.

ALG continued from where they left off at Arslan Zeki Demirci Sports Complex until Sunday gave the holders a first-half lead, with the opener in the 33rd minute off a brilliant assist from Ebru Topcu.

After the restart, Kayseri fought hard to get back into the mix but saw their comeback dreams quashed when Toure struck five minutes from full-time to seal ALG's passage to the next round.

Red-hot Toure took the tally to six in four games, with her second-half effort and lasted the entire duration of the encounter for ALG.

On her own part, Sunday, who played the first 45 minutes of the match, has now scored three goals in four games for Sabirli's side.

The result saw ALG advance to the semi-final of the competition and they will take on the winner of the quarter-final clash between Besiktas and Atasehir Belediyespor at the same venue on May 2.