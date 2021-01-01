Esther Sunday and Bassira Toure off to goalscoring starts for ALG Spor

The Malian and Nigerian were at their best on their maiden appearances as their side cruised to victory over Dudulluspor

Esther Sunday and Bassira Toure made scoring debuts for ALG Spor as they thrashed Dudulluspor 7-0 in their Turkish Kadinlar Ligi encounter at the Emirhan Sport Center Stadium on Sunday.

Nigeria striker Sunday had completed her move from rivals Konak Belediyespor last September, while Malian forward Toure joined the team from Israeli outfit Maccabi Kiryat Gat in March.

Having settled in well enough, coach Asli Canan Sabirli handed Sunday a starting role, while Toure came on from the bench in the second half, and the duo made good contributions in the win.

Ebru Topcu handed the champions ALG an early lead with her 17th-minute effort in the match before she doubled the advantage with her second of the encounter two minutes later.

After a 2-0 first-half lead, Sunday extended the lead for the hosts when she netted the third nine minutes after the restart before Ece Tekmen made it four for ALG in the 57th minute.

Two minutes later, Ecem Esen scored the fifth before the visitors held on until captain Medina Erkan broke their resilence in the 83rd minute, and Toure sealed the win three minutes from full-time.

Their goals were both Sunday and Toure's first for the club as they got the new season off to a fantastic start.

The result put ALG on top of the Turkish Group C table with three points after the opener, above Fomget Genclik on goal difference.

ALG will seek to build on their fine start against second-placed Fomget Genclik on Tuesday and the African duo will hope to continue with their superb displays for their new club.