Esther Anu vows to help Birkirkara to title success in Malta

The former Portsmouth striker inspired her new side to a home win, banging her maiden goal for the Strips against Mosta

Birkirkara striker Esther Anu says she is determined to help her side to successfully defend the Maltan Women's Premier League title.

The Nigerian-British born winger joined the Strips from English side Portsmouth in October and has since established herself following her debut in a 1-1 draw with Mgarr United on October 22.

So far, the 22-year-old, has played in three matches for Melania Bajada's side, starting the last two and providing two assists. The scored her debut goal in a 5-1 win over Mosta last Tuesday.

Following her fine start to life in Malta, the forward is poised to power them to a fourth consecutive league triumph this season.

"I am enjoying the experience so far. I am a keen learner wherever I go," Anu told the club website.

"I want to do my best for the team and keep improving as a player. I have set myself great goals from the very beginning. I am going to keep working hard to achieve them.

"This season I want to use my experience and ability to help Birkirkara to win the league and other domestic competitions.

"It's a common goal for us all to achieve a spot in the so we must pull together and focus on each game as they come and get the best results we can."

Anu, who has been catching the eye with her stunning pace and power, was born and raised in but she is still eligible to represent at senior level through her father.

She came through the youth ranks at , despite enjoying brief loan spells with and ’s development sides.

"I was presented with the option to join Birkirkara through my agent at the time," Anu continued.

"I had been working particularly hard all summer to stay prepared for my next move.

"I had a few options in England as well as other countries in Europe but the option of Birkirkara was good timing and seemed to be a good fit.

"The club was enthusiastic to get me on board and I was also excited about their vision and aims for the future which encouraged my decision to join.

"I had heard a little bit about women's football in Malta. I know Birkirkara FC are a club with a strong history and foundations in the club.

"Being winners of the league for consecutive years and competing in the champions league, I was excited for the challenge to help the team to achieve even more this season."

Anu will be hoping to continue with her fine form as Birkirkara seek to reclaim the summit of the log against Raiders Luxol on Tuesday.