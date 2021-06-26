Essien: Chelsea legend extends role with FC Nordsjaelland

The 38-year-old former Black Stars midfielder extends his role in the dugout with the Danish top-flight side

Former Ghana and Chelsea star Michael Essien has extended his coaching contract with Danish Superligaen side FC Nordsjaelland until 2023.

According to FC Nordsjaelland manager Flemming Pedersen the former Real Madrid enforcer has lived up to expectations on the touchline much to the delight of the technical handlers and he is now certain of continuing his cherished coaching role at the Right to Dream Park.

“Michael Essien has chosen to extend with us until the summer of 2023. We have just looked at each other in the first year, but it has been a no-brainer for him, and he told me that he likes to be here,” Pedersen confirmed Essien’s new deal to Sn.dk as quoted by kickgh.com.

“We need Michael, and he gets even more focus on the individual focus. Both on the field, but also off. He can give the players so much advice.”

The 38-year-old joined The Wild Tigers' coaching staff last September after a player-coach spell with Azerbaijani side Sabail.

His stint with Nordsjaelland lasted for the entire duration of the 2020-21 season.

In a recent interview, Essien stated his ongoing coaching stint with the Danish side represents a major step in his career development.

“This transition in my career, learning about the coaching aspect of the game is important to me and Right to Dream and FC Nordsjalland have offered me this huge opportunity," Essien said.

“Not many people get the opportunity to come here and learn and see how they do things here. And you know I’ve been speaking to Tom [Vernon] for many years and he asked me to come and I did.

“Since I came, the staff and players; everyone is willing to help and it’s lovely. How could I turn this opportunity down?”

Before joining Nordsjaelland in September, Essien first linked up with the club on a brief visit.

Essien entered the coaching terrain after an illustrious playing career, winning the 2012 Champions League and two Premier League titles with Chelsea.

He also featured for Real Madrid, AC Milan, French sides Olympique Marseille and Bastia, Panathinaikos in Greece, and Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung.

At international level, Essien represented Ghana at two World Cup tournaments - 2006 and 2014 - and at two Africa Cup of Nations events - 2008 and 2010.